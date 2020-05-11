In the face of a pandemic, this year’s Give Big Kern event broke its fundraising records across the board.
In fact, many nonprofit organizations that missed the opportunity to participate in 2020 are already looking forward to next year’s festivities, according to Louis Medina, director of community impact at the Kern Community Foundation.
“It raised hopes for the nonprofits in a very hopeless time,” Medina said. “This is a great morale boost.”
This year’s Give Big Kern, the annual crowdfunding effort for local nonprofit organizations hosted by the Kern Community Foundation, raised $738,508. That’s 72 percent higher than the nearly $430,000 the event generated in 2019, according to Medina.
It continues a pattern of tremendous growth for the fundraiser, which saw its profits increase from 2018 to 2019 by 86 percent.
“If nobody gave or if nobody responded then we wouldn’t have the fundraising success year over year and that speaks a lot to the generosity of Kern County,” Medina said.
Independence Through Grace, a nonprofit organization that focuses on enriching the lives of adults with developmental disabilities, raised the most donations with $69,785.
Medina also emphasized another donation category that generated great success while not showing up in the bottom line: pledged volunteer hours.
Each organization provided volunteer opportunities as an alternative for those who didn’t have money to give. In turn, there were more than 155,500 hours of pledged work tallied up.
According to Medina, volunteer work in California is worth $29.95 per hour. With that tabulation as the backdrop, the event raised $4,658,543 worth of pledged volunteer hours.
Nonprofits can also take volunteer hours and use them as an “in-kind match” when applying for grants, Medina said.
“Let’s say an agency receives a pledge of 20,000 volunteer hours,” Medina said. “They can say that they have an ‘in-kind match’ of $599,000.”
Participating nonprofits’ fundraising efforts will immediately benefit their COVID-19 relief efforts, Medina said. He encouraged nonprofits to pivot their fundraising messages to focus on their immediate needs.
“Some agencies had to buy more computer software to offer services remotely while others needed to purchase more food to provide to families in need,” he said.
On Give Big Kern’s Facebook page, Medina highlights organizations’ success stories that might not be seen at the top of the leaderboard.
One organization in particular that impressed Medina is Kern River Conservancy, after receiving nothing in donations last year and only winning a $500 raffle prize.
“For this agency to go from $500 to almost $6,700 in 2020, that’s a huge morale boost to their yearly expense budget,” Medina said.
