Despite opposition, county says new tiny home village will benefit homeless and Oildale

Opposition may be building against the county’s plan to construct 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins in Oildale, to create a "village" for individuals the county describes as "a specific and more challenging homeless population" … made up of people who are "not capable of living in a community environment."

If it is built, the $2.8 million Tiny Oaks Supportive Services Village, at 201 E. Roberts Lane, would be located directly across the street from the Rasmussen Senior Center, and critics say, too close as well to the Kern River Parkway, which has already been damaged and degraded by illegal encampments along the riverbanks.

