Despite opposition, county says new tiny home village will benefit homeless and Oildale

Opposition may be building against the county’s plan to construct 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins in Oildale, to create a "village" for individuals the county describes as "a specific and more challenging homeless population" … made up of people who are "not capable of living in a community environment."
If it is built, the $2.8 million Tiny Oaks Supportive Services Village, at 201 E. Roberts Lane, would be located directly across the street from the Rasmussen Senior Center, and critics say, too close as well to the Kern River Parkway, which has already been damaged and degraded by illegal encampments along the riverbanks.
But supporters, including county staff, the Board of Supervisors and the president of the nonprofit Oildale Community Action Team, say the county has established a track record of success at its M Street Navigation Center, and argue that this newly proposed center could be just what is needed to solve an ongoing problem: how to develop shelter for a class of homeless individuals who have real difficulty living and sleeping in a communal setting surrounded by other people.
Eddy Laine, who works with a variety of groups to enhance Hart Park, to protect and preserve natural habitat around the park and along the Kern River, said he's concerned that the vulnerable population at the senior center and the vulnerable habitat along the river south of the proposed homeless village could be placed at further risk.
"A tiny village already exists adjoining this site and directly across the Kern River Parkway," Laine said in an email. "It is a Parkway homeless village which has destroyed habitat, fostered illegal drug use and activity, and made the adjoining bike path and use of the Parkway in this stretch of the river unsafe for public use."
Laine said he became alarmed when the county said in its own words that the individuals who would be referred to the village are a "more challenging homeless population … not capable of living in a community environment."
Laine also expressed concern that the public was left out of the planning process.
Richard O’Neil, president and co-founder of the Kern River Parkway Foundation, said the foundation is also opposing the placement of the village in the location proposed by the county.
"Because of the nature of surrounding occupancies, we believe this is a terrible location for a facility of this sort," O'Neil wrote in a Community Voices published Tuesday in The Californian.
Like Laine, O'Neil mourned the loss of recreation and the increase in drug use, loose dogs, fires and other threats to public safety along the bike path and equestrian trails.
But James Zervis, chief operations officer for the county of Kern, said there's no reason to think the presence of the planned village would add to the problems cited by opponents, but rather the homeless village, with 24-hour security and extensive services for the homeless would more likely bring improvement to the area.
The village, Zervis said, is an attempt to "intentionally try to reach those individuals who are homeless, that for a number of reasons won't go into a traditional dormitory-style setting.
"In some cases it could be issues of past trauma, it could be issues where they want to be with a significant other, or they're just uncomfortable being in a communal living environment because of their experience of being homeless.
"Right now we have about 50 people in tents at M Street (Navigation Center) ... we have 24-hour security, we provide meals and different services to them, and we've had a number of them transfer into the shelter or directly into permanent housing."
The Tiny Oaks Supportive Services Village will be an extension of that, he said, but obviously more permanent than a tent.
"It is designed to provide a full array of wraparound services: physical health, mental health, housing navigation, case workers, the kind of things to get people through those barriers and into permanent, supportive housing."
The population being targeted for this future facility are not individuals with untreated mental illness or out-of-control addictions, he said.
It will be managed by referral, they'll be working with service providers, and they'll be making progress toward a pathway to permanent housing, he said.
"Look, I've spent a lot of time over in that part of Oildale," he said of the proposed location. "And they have some real homeless challenges there ... mental health, addiction and all those related issues.
"And right now, there's no services provided over there, there's no homeless shelter over in Oildale to try to reach those people," he said, "and this is an effort to try to do just that."
Donna Clopton, president of the Oildale Community Action Team, a volunteer group that organizes graffiti abatement, litter and trash cleanup and community improvement efforts of all sorts, agreed with Zervis.
The area in question is already challenged by the presence of homeless individuals, encampments, drug use and more, she said.
"I do understand it's going to be near a senior center, and I understand those concerns," Clopton said. "But, once again, these folks are already out there. They're sleeping on their grass in the morning."
She would much rather have them in a clean environment with bathrooms, showers and laundry services, Clopton said, and receiving the kind of case management and professional help that those still living on the street or along the banks of the river don't have access to.
Jeff Flores, supervisor-elect in the Third District, which includes Oildale, said he too is in support of the county's efforts in this regard.
"Of course, it has to be done right," said Flores, who will be sworn in in January, with the retirement of longtime Supervisor Mike Maggard.
Flores noted that the project will front East Roberts Lane and will not be adjacent to the Kern River Parkway, which is at least 850 feet to the south.
"I believe we could see a net benefit," Flores said, "including at the senior center, including along the river."