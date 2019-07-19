Even though hiring outpaced layoffs, Kern's official unemployment rate actually rose to an estimated 8 percent in June from a revised 7.2 percent in May.
A state official said the apparent anomaly — more positions were created than eliminated, and yet the jobless rate increased — results from two factors: expansion of the county's workforce and inconsistencies within California's data-reporting process.
According to what's known as a "household survey" done by the state, Kern's total labor force grew by 0.6 percent in June to reach 390,400. Rosendo Flores, a labor market consultant for the state Employment Development Department, said that kind of surge is common in June as students off school for the summer look for jobs.
The way the EDD calculates the county's unemployment rate is by comparing that labor force number against the number of people who report being unemployed, which was 31,300 in June, up 12.2 percent from May. By that calculation, Kern's jobless rate that month was an even 8 percent.
But an independent gauge known as an "establishment survey" found the number of jobs in the county actually increased by 1.0 percent to 341,900. As Flores noted, the two measures, based on separate surveys, are independent and "do not always correlate."
The upshot is that despite what appears to be mildly bad news for the local economy, employment seems to have expanded, with hiring reported across several job categories.
The highly seasonal category of farm employment rose by 2 percent to 67,000, the EDD said. It's up 2.6 percent year over year.
There was also considerable growth reported in administrative, support and waste services. The EDD said employment in that classification rose by 3.4 percent to 15,300.
Restaurants also did well in June, adding 500 jobs, or 2.3 percent, to reach 22,500 positions countywide.
Local government also reported hiring: Excluding education, they added 300 positions, rising 2 percent to reach 15,600 across Kern.
