As vaccinations have begun to spread across Kern County, those receiving the vaccines have skewed older and whiter than the county’s population metrics.
According to state data, 32.7 percent of vaccines have been administered to white people in Kern County, followed by 23.7 percent to Latinos, 14.9 percent to people who identified as multiple race, 4.4 percent to Asian Americans, 0.6 percent to American Indian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. In addition, 21.5 percent were given to people of either unknown race or who identified as “other.”
By age, 58.5 percent of vaccines have been given to those 65 years or older, with 26 percent going to individuals aged 18 to 49 and 15.5 percent to people aged 50 to 65.
The numbers do not equal Kern’s population demographics according to the most recent Census data, which is based on American Community Survey estimates from 2019.
According to the Census, the majority ethnicity in Kern County is Latino, at 53 percent of the population. Whites make up 34.2 percent, while Blacks equal 5.2 percent and Asians are 4.6 percent.
By age, the Census indicates only 10.7 percent of Kern County residents are above 65, meaning that group has received a substantial bump in vaccinations.
Interestingly, 58 percent of all vaccinations have gone to women, with around 42 percent going to men.
The state has explained the disproportionate amount of vaccines given to certain populations by saying initial vaccine rollout efforts targeted health care workers and longterm care residents.
“Hence the data reflects those populations more than other California residents,” reads the state’s COVID-19 website.
A limited supply of vaccine has also prevented some who have wanted to get the vaccine from being able to do so.
Some in Kern County have been keeping an eye on the local numbers, with the hope that as more vaccines become available, the demographics will become more similar to the county’s population.
“Once the allocation starts rolling in, I think this county has enough individuals who do care enough to get out there and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said David Torres, a co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force. “I am confident that ultimately those numbers will equate sooner rather than later.”
Local data on COVID-19 impact shows Latinos have carried the brunt of the burden in Kern County, although there is a large portion of ethnicity data that is unknown. As of Friday, 43.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kern have been Latino, followed by 15.3 percent who are white. However, it is difficult to know exactly which populations COVID-19 has hit the hardest because 35.9 percent of patients are listed either as unknown or other.
The state recently announced that farm workers, teachers, emergency service workers and child care workers are now eligible for the vaccine, which could help even out the demographics. Three vaccination sites are also opening in Arvin, Wasco and Rosamond, which are expected to target Latino populations.
The Latino COVID-19 Task Force has also launched Project Abuelita, a free service in which bilingual volunteers will assist elderly, disabled and limited-English to non-English speakers in Kern County to help facilitate coronavirus testing and vaccination appointments. The free community program can be accessed by calling 525-5900. It’s open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A voicemail can also be left after hours or on the weekend and operators will return the call.
“The allocation for Latinos didn’t go as well as it should have, but I think that was because of an informational issue,” Torres said, referring to problems some Latino residents had accessing the county’s COVID-19 hotline and website. “Ultimately, we’re going to catch up.”