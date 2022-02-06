Despite disruptions from remote learning, Kern County's graduation rate dipped only 2 percent

The graduation rate for the class of 2021 in Kern County took a dip, but it wasn't the huge plunge that some feared after seniors spent the end of their high school career mostly in distance learning.
The four-year graduation rate for Kern County's class of 2021 was 83.6 percent, according to the California Department of Education. That is 2.1 percent below the prior year, and it's 3.3 percent below the class of 2019, the last senior class to graduate before the pandemic.
The pandemic interrupted the upward trajectory of graduation rates in the county, which peaked at 86.9 percent in 2019.
Remote learning wasn't easy for educators, students or their families, according to school officials. COVID itself also has and continues to create disruptions to the lives, health and finances of students, educators and their families. However, seniors who struggled or failed classes had a short window of time to make up for any shortcomings in their school records.
Chris Persons, management analyst with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, said that graduation rates didn't see huge dips thanks in large part to school personnel who were flexible and innovative throughout the pandemic.
"My hat goes off to teachers and counselors and classified staff," he said.
Leo Holland, assistant superintendent of instruction for the Kern High School District, said the entire school community rose to the occasion, recognizing that the pandemic was affecting everyone.
Getting seniors across the finish line required tireless support at every level of the school system. A lot of the hard work was happening with teachers and students themselves, Holland said.
"A lot of the success belongs to the class of 2021 for staying engaged in the process or reengaging," he said.
The trajectory of Kern County's graduation rate has taken a slightly different course than the state's. Kern County's rates have been tracking a few points above the statewide graduation rate until this year, when they equalized.
That's because statewide, rates have dropped at a slower rate over the pandemic. In 2020, they dropped 0.6 percent, and 0.9 percent in 2021.
Holland said it's tough to compare the graduation rates from the last two years to previous years because the school experience has been so dramatically different. Even this year's senior class had a radically different kind of experience since their sophomore year. He said that's important to acknowledge — not to discount the importance of graduation rates.
"We take seriously our mission: to graduate students and get them ready for the next step in life," he said.
Detailed data
Graduation rates varied widely, depending on the district, school or even subgroups of students.
Graduation rates have held steady in Delano Joint Union High School, the second-largest high school district in the county, which also has some of the highest rates locally. In 2021, 1,011 seniors graduated on-time, which gave the district a graduation rate of 94.5 percent. That's a 1.3 percent dip from last year, but it's still higher than the district's 2016-17 rate.
Tehachapi Unified had its highest four-year graduation rates in recent years, with a 94.6 percent graduation rate. That's 10.6 percent higher than the rate in 2016-17, when the rate was 84 percent.
The Kern High School District saw 8,309 seniors graduate in 2021, which was 85 percent of its class. That's down 2.6 percent from last year and 3.8 percent from its peak in 2019. Typically, its rates are higher than county and state averages and that has held true — though the gap has closed this year.
Nearly every high school in the district saw dips in its graduation rate last year or this year. One notable exception is Kern Valley, which saw its rate shoot up almost 9 points last year to 90.3 percent. East Bakersfield's rate is also 0.8 percent higher than it was in 2019 at 84.8 percent.
Some westside schools that already had relatively high graduation rates didn't see their rates fluctuate much: Liberty, Independence and Centennial dipped a percent from last year, but that's only a half-percent down from prepandemic levels.
The hardest-hit schools were Foothill, whose rate has dipped 8.7 percent since 2019 and is now at 82.3 percent. Arvin and Highland both dipped 4.5 percent during that same time frame and their rates are 87.7 percent and 88.5 percent, respectively.
Holland noted that some of the schools that saw the biggest dips included ZIP codes that were hardest-hit by COVID rates, particularly early in the pandemic.
Graduation rates also varied across Kern County's various racial and ethnic student subgroups.
Persons said Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow is very focused on the achievement gap: Her goal is for the county to close the achievement gap at twice the rate of California, he said.
The four-year rates for Black students in the county dipped 9.8 percent from 2019. In 2021, the rate was 70.6 percent. Previously, it had been on an upward trajectory that peaked at 80.4 percent.
There were 8,116 graduates who were Hispanic or Latino students in 2021, making this subgroup of graduates the county's largest. The graduation rate among this group was 83.7 percent, down 3.6 percent from 2019.
White students graduated at a rate of 85.2 percent — this is a drop of 1.1 percent from the year prior and 1.9 percent from 2019.
Some groups continued to make gains through the pandemic. The graduation rate for Asian students in Kern County was 93.5 percent, which included 384 graduates. Graduation rates for Filipino students dipped 4.4 percent over the last two years, though the subgroup's rate remained relatively high at 93.2 percent.
Finishing the last leg
Schools made special efforts to make sure that seniors finished on time. In the Kern High School District, seniors were given priority for what became the largest summer school in its history. Over 20,000 students enrolled, which is half of the student body.
But the biggest effort KHSD made to ensure seniors — as well as the rest of the student body — stayed on track during remote learning was to create a special block of time for struggling students. This was called intervention time, Holland said.
Schools paid a lot of attention to students who were falling behind with intervention efforts. School staff were making more calls and home visits to try to intervene when students weren't showing up for classes or their grades were dropping.
Holland said that when campuses reopened in spring, seniors were welcomed back first. And though there were fewer seniors who ultimately returned, staff made a special effort to encourage those students who had fallen behind to come back on campus and catch up.
Persons said this happened across the board at county schools — there was a widespread effort to find the students who weren't engaged and bring them back. He pointed to those who worked in alternative and continuation schools with the students struggling the most to graduate.
Guillermo Alvarado, director for alternative education, said continuation schools work in tandem with comprehensive schools to make sure that students are engaged. Sometimes they send out resource teams with a hotspot or a Chromebook laptop to make sure students have what they need to do their school work. He said it's all about supporting students to get them across the finish line.
"We need kids in our community to graduate," he said.