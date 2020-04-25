It wasn't a stretch to assume that local apartment tenants would be late on their April rent — if they were able to pay at all — after California's stay-at-home order hit March 19 and the governor placed a moratorium on evictions.
But the unexpected came to pass. People in Bakersfield's rental housing market say more than 90 percent of their tenants paid April rent on time, no problem.
"That was a pleasant surprise," said multifamily residential broker Marc Thurston at ASU Commercial. "I think everyone went into this thing thinking it would be rough."
Things may yet get rough as layoff notices begin to pile up locally. But people looking for clues on how the local rental market will hold up during the coronavirus crisis say April's rent deliveries were as good an indication as any that there's reason for hope.
The market was strong going into the crisis, they noted, with vacancy rates at historical lows and rent prices rising steadily.
‘LOT OF DEMAND’
The bottom line is that there seem to be plenty of people ready to move into an apartment as soon as it becomes available.
"I’m not seeing a really strong hit” from the crisis so far, said David Knoeb, property manager and broker-owner of Frontier Real Estate Services. "There's a lot of demand."
He said a tenant who had been paying below-market rent of $1,450 per month lost his job after the crisis hit. Rather than stay living there for however many months he could, rent-free, the tenant left to move back in with his parents, Knoeb said.
Within days, a new tenant stepped up, offering to pay full market rent of $1,495 per month, an increase of $45 per month over the previous renter.
He said only two tenants among the properties he manages — less than 5 percent of the total — were unable to meet their rent obligations in April.
"I’m actually kind of shocked," Knoeb said, adding that May will be the "real test" of how well renters fare during the crisis.
Thurston said not all rental properties performed at the same level. Some saw as many as 97 percent of tenants pay on time, while the rate was as low as 75 percent among apartments owned by small operators.
DEFERRING PAYMENT
When renters can't pay, there often are options for making it up.
Given that evictions are generally out of the question these days, Thurston said an extreme measure is to offer a renter cash in exchange for a quick departure.
Alternatives include allowing a tenant to pay off their outstanding balance over a series of months.
Bakersfield broker and property manager Frank St. Clair said he had a few renters who were unable to pay rent on time but came back to pay in full later after receiving a check in the mail.
But generally that hasn't been necessary, he said, because only about 5 percent of his renters were late paying rent this month.
"It hasn’t really presented a real significant problem for us. Not too bad so far,” he said.
STAYING FLEXIBLE
Even if things got worse, though, it's usually better to stay flexible and work with tenants rather than lose them.
"We basically are handling everyone on a case-by-case basis and try to tailor it to whatever their needs are,” he said.
That doesn't mean he's going to be devastated if a renter leaves.
“We have plenty of activity," he said. "There’s no shortage of people looking for apartments at this point.”
Bakersfield's rental market has improved in recent months by some standards.
MARKET INDICATORS
Thurston, who tracks the local market closely, reported vacancies were at a historical low of 2.05 percent in the third quarter of last year. It rose to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter.
Based on a partial survey, vacancies slid down again to 2.65 percent in the first three months of this year, he said.
Multifamily residential sale prices did not do as well. Thurston said they declined nearly 9 percent between Jan. 1 and April 1, he said.
He said he didn't feel comfortable predicting what comes next but that it's conceivable prices could come down an additional 15 percent to 20 percent.
Even if market conditions worsen, he said it probably won't last.
"Once (the market) finds its footing again," he said, "I think that values will stabilize.”
