The coronavirus pandemic has swept through Kern County during one of the most crucial periods for the once-in-a-decade census currently underway.
With census responses pouring in across the county, as well as the country as a whole, local census organizers have been forced to change strategies as they attempt to get as many people as possible to fill out the short questionnaire designed to provide a snapshot of every person who lives in America.
Census responses help determine how much federal funding communities can receive, impacting everything from schools to health care. Communities with low rates of response miss out on opportunities that would have been open to them had more households filled out the census forms.
With the stakes high, the Kern Complete Count Committee had high hopes at the beginning of the year that efforts could be made to ensure a huge number of responses. But just after census letters were sent out, coronavirus panic hit the country. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order, and social distancing became a necessity everyone wishes they could avoid.
“We needed to shift our strategy,” said Reyna Olaguez, communications director for the committee. “We had organizations who were supposed to be focusing on canvassing, and they were going to go to different homes in hard to count census tracts ... Some of our organizations started doing that, but it had to come to a stop because of the pandemic.”
The committee has turned its focus toward phone banking and a strong digital campaign. For the first time ever, the census can be filled out online, and organizers are hopeful that the coronavirus will not impact the overall results.
“The momentum is stronger than ever,” Olaguez added. “The social media boosting is really going to help increase the visibility.”
So far, nearly 26 percent of Kern County households have responded to the census. That’s compared to a statewide rate of 29.4 percent, with the United States as a whole at 30.2 percent. Overall, the committee considers the response rate to be pretty good, especially when certain populations with Kern have lagged behind.
Olaguez said only 4.6 percent of Lost Hills residents had responded to the census so far, making it a target for follow-up messaging.
Those communities that have taken longer to respond than others will be given more time than usual. The coronavirus has forced several deadlines to extend, as the government grapples with how COVID-19 will impact results.
Previously, self-responses had to be submitted by July 31. Now the public has until Aug. 14 to reply. The census takers - people who visit non-respondent households to fill out questionnaires for residents in person - will also go out later than usual. The person-to-person contact required for the interaction is currently frowned upon. The current plan is to send out the government workers to homes beginning May 28, about two weeks after the original schedule.
The Kern Complete Count Committee is encouraging local residents to complete the census online or over the phone. The website my2020census.gov can be used to self-respond. People can also call 844-330-2020 to respond in English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.
