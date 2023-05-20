 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Despite construction delays Native American Education Center on track for September opening

Exploring and honoring the history and cultures of the earliest inhabitants of the southern Central Valley has been an ongoing effort at the Kern County Museum for more than seven decades.

But there has never been a permanent home on museum grounds dedicated to the research, display of artifacts and education necessary to meet the long-term goals of the museum and its leadership.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Tags

Recommended for you

The Yokuts people

Yokuts, also called Mariposan, North American Indians speaking a Penutian language and who historically inhabited the San Joaquin Valley and the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada south of the Fresno River in what is now California. The Yokuts were traditionally divided into tribelets, perhaps as many as 50, each having a dialect, territory, and name of its own.

Before colonization, Yokuts culture shared many features with those of other California Indians. They gathered plant foods such as seeds and roots and used elaborate systems to snare deer and hunt antelope and elk. The most characteristic Yokuts dwelling was the mat-covered communal house inhabited by 10 families or more. In addition, they erected flat roofs on poles for shade.

Chiefs headed tribes and villages and were generally wealthy as well as knowledgeable in religious matters. The chiefly office was hereditary and could be held by women as well as men. Two other important offices were those of jester, or clown, and of undertaker. The latter was usually a male-to-female two-spirit person; two-spirit people adopted the gender identity opposite their biological attributes and lived as that gender for the rest of their lives. Polygamy was socially acceptable among the Yokuts, but it was rarely practiced.

Yokuts ceremonies included puberty rites, which for boys involved use of the hallucinogen toloache, made from the jimsonweed (Datura stramonium). Shamanism was also important in Yokuts religion. Ceremonies, including one to prevent rattlesnake bites, were performed by shamans — medicine men who also participated in intertribal contests of sacred and healing powers.

Source: Britannica.com

Coronavirus Cases