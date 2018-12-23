Doug Wilson was in his car driving south on Interstate 5 last winter when the call came in from his son, Graham.
The retired sheriff's deputy was no stranger to crisis, not shy about facing trouble. He pulled off the freeway to take the call.
Dad, I have lymphoma.
The words crashed in Wilson's heart like a storm surge.
After the call ended, the retired cop, himself a prostate cancer survivor, continued his day trip to Los Angeles, where he had his own appointment with medical professionals.
I'm down there," he remembered. "The doctors probably thought I was crazy. I was crying like a baby."
Crying, yes. Grieving, surely. But the story wasn't over. Not even close.
FINDING LOVE
It was late 2017, early 2018 when Graham Wilson became concerned about a mass, a growth, in his neck.
"It wasn't that visible from the outside, but I could feel it," he remembered. "It was bigger than a golf ball but smaller than a tennis ball."
The Stockdale High and Cal State Bakersfield grad has always been involved in sports and fitness, so comparing the size of the foreign body in his neck to sports equipment shouldn't come as a surprise to his friends and family.
But even as the cancer was growing in his neck, romance was blooming in his life.
Graham had originally planned on a career in law enforcement, like his dad. But circumstances eventually led him in another direction: Education.
"I began substitute teaching," he said.
One day he was called to cover classes for a young high school P.E. teacher, Jorey Braughton, an attractive track & field standout during her career at Centennial High and CSUB.
"I had heard about her, so I asked, 'Who is this cute P.E. teacher?'"
But she had a boyfriend, he was told. So that was that. For about a year.
Now a special education teacher at Actis Junior High, Graham would meet Jorey, a teacher at Foothill High, by happenstance just before the start of the 2017-18 school year.
"We met," Jorey said.
"And never looked back," Graham added.
That very day, she called her mother.
"Mom, I met someone," she remembered saying. "I think he's the one."
Love at first sight?
"I just knew that day," she said.
NIGHT SWEATS AND WEIGHT LOSS
The new couple fell for each other hard. They moved in together. There was talk of making it permanent, official.
But as they grew closer, Graham began waking up soaked in sweat.
"Within a month, I lost 30 pounds," he said.
"We'd just moved in together. Then out of the blue, he was sick," Jorey remembered.
FROM JOY TO DEVASTATION
After some back and forth with his health insurance carrier, Graham's general practitioner was able to secure a CT Scan.
"When the results came in, my doctor called me at 7 in the morning. I had to be at work at 8," the young teacher recalled. "They said, 'We need you to come in this morning.' I thought that was pretty weird."
"They found a mass in my neck and multiple masses in my chest."
A cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network, lymphoma may attack the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. It can be deadly.
He called Jorey. His parents.
"I went to work," he remembered.
One of the hardest things was waiting for a definitive diagnosis.
"The diagnosis was a difficult one in the beginning," said Dr. Ravi Patel of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center in Bakersfield.
Another center had relied on a needle biopsy, but it just wasn't enough, Patel said. He likened it to trying to see beyond a blackened car windshield through a pinhole.
More tissue was sent to UCLA.
Was the lymphoma Hodgkin's or non-Hodgkin's? That was one of the questions that needed to be answered before chemotherapy could begin.
That's because the chemo "cocktail" is specific to each illness, targeted, Patel said.
"He stayed really upbeat," Patel remembered of the younger Wilson. "Once we started aggressive treatment, eventually the tumor began to shrink."
GOOD TIDINGS OF COMFORT AND JOY
"Graham was like, 'Don't treat me any differently,'" Jorey recalled. "But I get emotional.
"I had to be strong for him," she said. "It really helped me to manage the support system."
It was amazing, the couple said. Their families came together in support. Colleagues and administrators at Actis organized. The principal helped make sure the young family received the catastrophic support they needed.
Several teachers gave up sick days, effectively donating them to make sure Graham received a paycheck, even during the stretches when he was unable to work.
"I needed 300 hours sick leave," Graham said. "It got covered."
"The night sweats stopped almost immediately," he said.
The couple decided to get married in a small, private ceremony last March.
It turned out the story of 28-year-old middle school teacher and his new wife was one of triumph not tragedy, deliverance not death.
"We hear a lot of sad stories about cancer," Patel said. "This one is a little bit different. It is a story of cancer with a happy ending."
In recent weeks, the Wilsons learned that the tumor was gone, that Graham Wilson was in complete remission. It's the culmination of a Christmas wish that will surely surpass all others.
Graham is buying his new bride a ring and the couple are planning a full ceremony, possibly situated somewhere in a beautiful vineyard.
On a recent evening at their home, they wrapped presents as they recalled the details of the past year. They were effusive in their thanks to their friends and family, the staff and doctors at CBCC and their other families at their respective schools.
But as the evening wore on, the realization began to dawn that it was their commitment to each other -- in a terrifying situation where others might have cut and run -- that was most important, most crucial, to their very survival.
"That, I think, is what made the difference," Graham said. "Having her."
