For the 23rd year in a row the Bud Light New Year's Eve Designated Driver program is returning to Bakersfield, according to a news release.
Advanced Beverage Company and Bud Light will offer free rides home from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. All DDI cars in Bakersfield will participate and will be clearly marked, according to the release.
“At Advance Beverage Company, we believe that being a designated driver for your friends and family is the best gift you can give,” said Ken Ouellette, general manager at Advance Beverage Company. “We want everyone to enjoy the season of celebrations but in a responsible way. Help us keep our roads safe during the holidays by using a designated driver or volunteering to be one.”
Residents in need of a ride can call 431-3854. Rides will be limited to destinations in Bakersfield, according to the release.
