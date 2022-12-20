 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Desert groundwater agency mulls how to get water from San Joaquin Valley

Rose Horowitch (1).jpg

 Rose Horowitch, SJV Water reporting intern

 Courtesy SJV Water

A high-desert groundwater agency in eastern Kern County that’s in the midst of buying water from Kings County in the San Joaquin Valley recently considered alternatives for how to actually get that water up and over the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, which covers the Ridgecrest area, got updates on three potential pipeline alignments at its Dec. 14 meeting.

SJV Water is a nonprofit, independent online news publication covering water in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry is the CEO/Editor of SJV Water. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is www.sjvwater.org.

Coronavirus Cases