The Kern County Board of Supervisors appointed David Witt to interim fire chief at a board meeting Tuesday.
Former chief Brian Marshall announced his resignation last December. He stepped down to become chief of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
Witt will take control of the fire department as the county searches for a permanent replacement for Marshall.
Witt has served for nearly 20 years in the Fire Department, working as the deputy fire chief for the past two years.
“I was raised in Kern County and the opportunity to lead our fire department is truly a dream come true,” Witt said at the board meeting.
The board voted unanimously to put Witt in his new role.
“The county is extremely fortunate to have David Witt’s outstanding knowledge, skills and leadership experience in this critical role while the board conducts a recruitment for a permanent fire chief over the coming months,” said Supervisor David Couch.
