Kern County Sheriff's deputies seized some 3,000 fentanyl pills plus other drugs during a traffic stop and an additional search of a suspect's home on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.
Deputies stopped a late-model Chevrolet pickup truck around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kimberlina Road and Shafter Avenue. That's where they found David Duran, 44, of Wasco had 2,000 fentanyl pills, a KCSO news release said.
Then deputies searched his residence in Wasco and found another 1,000 fentanyl pills, 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 19 pounds of marijuana, scales and packaging material and $421, deputies reported. They also said they found sophisticated equipment that's used to make butane honey oil.
Deputies estimated the fentanyl pills are worth $42,000 on the street, and the methamphetamine is worth $1,200.
Duran was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, keeping a residence for narcotics sales, manufacturing controlled substances, marijuana sales, possession of an illegal weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and vehicle code violations, KCSO reported.
