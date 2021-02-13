The Kern County Sheriff's narcotics investigations and operations units seized 100 pounds of marijuana and arrested two men Friday.
Detectives allege Christian Barajas, 30, of Riverside and Bernabe Brito, 51, of Bishop were involved in selling and trafficking large quantities of marijuana, according to a KCSO news release.
Barajas and Brito were arrested in the 2200 block of Panama Lane after the marijuana and a loaded firearm were found in their car, KCSO said in its news release.
Barajas was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, being under the influence of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime, deputies said.
Brito was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales and conspiracy to commit a crime, deputies said.