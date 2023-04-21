Deputies search for suspects, evidence in man's stabbing death

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information from the community after their investigation regarding a man who was stabbed to death in Wasco hasn’t produced a viable lead, the department wrote in a news release issued Friday.
Investigators searched areas visited by Daniel Lopez, 31, which included the 1000 block of Poso Drive and the areas of Poso Avenue and D Street, to seek witnesses or a crime scene after the incident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. April 14, according to the news release. Deputies couldn’t find any evidence to help narrow down a suspect, the news release added.