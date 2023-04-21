 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deputies search for suspects, evidence in man's stabbing death

Slide Public Safety

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information from the community after their investigation regarding a man who was stabbed to death in Wasco hasn’t produced a viable lead, the department wrote in a news release issued Friday.

Investigators searched areas visited by Daniel Lopez, 31, which included the 1000 block of Poso Drive and the areas of Poso Avenue and D Street, to seek witnesses or a crime scene after the incident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. April 14, according to the news release. Deputies couldn’t find any evidence to help narrow down a suspect, the news release added.

Coronavirus Cases