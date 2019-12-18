Sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman in a wheelchair from her burning home that was fully engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning and also located an elderly man disoriented in the backyard and moved him to safety.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies arrived at the northeast Bakersfield home around 1:36 a.m. and learned an elderly couple may be in the home.
The woman was found by a deputy near the front door with a dog in her lap, apparently unable to move and surrounded by smoke. The elderly man was then located in the backyard.
Neither the elderly couple nor the deputies were injured.
(1) comment
Mush missing info...northeast Bakersfield is a very large area...street name
