Kern County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to two local hospitals regarding two victims of gunshot wounds on Tuesday morning and determined the shootings occurred in the west alley of the 900 block of N. Chester Ave.
Deputies responded to the location and located an illegal internet casino, with approximately nine people who were located and detained around the facility, KCSO said in a news release. Deputies then served a search warrant at the casino and seized evidence related to the shooting, four illegal gaming machines, one handgun, ammunition and body armor.
KCSO said that deputies arrested Maytham Mnaather, 22, for resisting arrest, felon in possession of ammo, felon in possession of a firearm and keeping a gambling premises. They have not located the shooting suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.