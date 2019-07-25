Twelve Kern County Sheriff's Office employees ranging from commanders to sergeants were promoted at a ceremony Thursday.
The 10 men and two women promoted Thursday have worn many hats throughout their employment with KCSO. Some with military backgrounds became deputies after serving. Some worked in jails and holding facilities around Kern County while others worked in the Kern County Superior Court system. Some spent time doing field training with newly-hired deputies or worked as patrol deputies. All, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood, are "exceptional."
- Chief Deputy Doug Jauch
- Commander Ian Chandler
- Lieutenant David Kessler
- Sergeant Danisha Ashley
- Sergeant Jeffrey Colbert
- Sergeant Andrew Romanini
- Sergeant Fredrick Skidmore
- Senior Deputy Phillip Blanks
- Senior Deputy Bryan Eidenshink
- Senior Deputy James Simmons
- Senior Deputy Carly Snow
- Detentions Senior Deputy Brandon Bullock
"You all are gonna go forward and run this organization, and do it well," Youngblood said. "This is a big day for us."
Sergeant Danisha Ashley, the new leader at the KCSO substation in Frazier Park, is proud of the work she and her colleagues do every day to protect the citizens of Kern County, adding that KCSO "is like my family."
"This is the most honorable career in the purest sense," Ashley said.
Despite it being a difficult time for KCSO in terms of staffing, hiring and retention, Youngblood maintained positive and jocular throughout the ceremony. He often made jokes to family and friends who came to support their loved ones and those being honored, and was optimistic of the work the new leadership would contribute to the department.
Youngblood recognized the hurdles these newly promoted leaders will face, as they continue to face the staffing "crisis" plaguing KCSO. Deputies are reportedly stretched thin throughout the county and detectives are overwhelmed with heavy caseloads while also dealing with relatively low salaries and retention rates for deputies.
The department is getting smaller and smaller, according to Youngblood, and changes, like the elimination of specialized units, will continue in the future due to staffing and financial shortages.
The county Board of Supervisors voted to increase entry-level sheriff's deputy pay by nearly 19 percent this past March in an attempt to stop deputies from leaving, bumping up pay from $45,000 to around $53,000 annually in minimum base salary.
The proposal must be voted on by the Kern Law Enforcement Agency before it is adopted. It would raise the level of pay for all ranks and positions within KCSO above similar positions in the Bakersfield Police Department, an agency that competes with the county for employees.
