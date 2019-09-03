Sheriff's deputies interrupted a burglary in process at a cigarette shop on Niles Street early Tuesday morning.
At 4:45 a.m. deputies responded to Havana Smoke Shop at 3221 Niles St. to find a damaged back door and a man inside the shop.
Deputies retrieved approximately $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Yibrian Ochoa, 33, who was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary.
Deputies estimated damage to the business at $3,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
