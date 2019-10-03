Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they said had multiple guns, cocaine and heroin in his home.
Mark Susarrey, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine and heroin for the purpose of sales; transportation of cocaine; being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession of illegal drugs for the purposes of sales while armed; and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, a sheriff's news release said.
On Wednesday, KCSO's Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of El Sereno Drive in south Bakersfield. Deputies said 182 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $14,560 was recovered, as was 92 grams of heroin, 605 grams of marijuana, $1,477 in cash, ecstasy pills and four guns.
Susarrey was booked into Kern County Jail.
