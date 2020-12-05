Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Oildale.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance responded to a report of a traffic collision in the west alley of the 1500 block of North Chester Avenue.
They found a victim suffering from traumatic injuries consistent with a possible homicide, KCSO reported in a news release. Deputies arrived as the victim was pronounced dead.
KCSO said the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a dispute with others. Deputies ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.