Kern County Sheriff deputies seized seven gaming machines, over 50 bags of marijuana and two handguns Wednesday evening at an illegal internet casino in south Bakersfield.
The casino was located in the 200 block of Curnow Road, according to a KCSO news release. Deputies served a search warrant at the facility around 8 p.m.
One of the handguns was stolen out of Arvin, KCSO said.
Two suspects were arrested for felony charges and issued one citation for marijuana sales.
