Deputies complied with KCSO policy in shooting that hospitalized man

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a shooting in which a man was hospitalized after a deputy fired his gun was ruled within department policy and released a video to show what happened.

On Nov. 27, deputies were in the 600 block of N. Maple Street in Wasco when they heard gunshots coming from Gromer Avenue. Four vehicles started to race away once deputies went to the scene, but one crashed at the intersection of Magnolia and Gromer avenues, KCSO said.

