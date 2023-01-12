Deputies complied with KCSO policy in shooting that hospitalized man

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a shooting in which a man was hospitalized after a deputy fired his gun was ruled within department policy and released a video to show what happened.
On Nov. 27, deputies were in the 600 block of N. Maple Street in Wasco when they heard gunshots coming from Gromer Avenue. Four vehicles started to race away once deputies went to the scene, but one crashed at the intersection of Magnolia and Gromer avenues, KCSO said.
Driver Joel Yerena complied with deputies’ orders but passenger, Kevin Romero, 21, did not and started to walk away, KCSO reported. The video shows deputies repeatedly telling Romero to get on the ground, but he doesn’t and continues to walk away.
That’s when a deputy unleashed the first bout of gunfire, leading Romero to fall to the ground.
Deputies begin screaming again when Romero — still lying on the ground — pointed his weapon at deputies. Another burst of bullets erupted and Romero was shot at least once in the leg.
Romero was taken to a hospital for his injuries and eventually charged with assault with a firearm on a peace officer, firearm violations, having a controlled substance while armed with a gun and other charges. Yerena was taken into custody and charged with evading police.
KCSO homicide detectives investigated the use-of-force in this incident and their findings have been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, which is routine.