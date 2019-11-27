Three men were were arrested Tuesday morning in Wasco on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the agency's Wasco substation were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Highway 46, where they observed a vehicle leaving the location.
After initiating a traffic stop, deputies arrested 23-year-old Jose Alvarez, 25-year-old Raul Hernandez and 36-year-old Alejandrino Hernandez. All were listed as being Wasco residents, the release says.
A search of the vehicle turned up more than $5,000 in stolen property and a loaded .22-caliber rifle.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at 861-3110, or the Secret Witness program: 322-4040.
