Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people and are searching for a third suspect after an alleged burglary of a home Monday, according to a news release.
Deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Wisteria Street in Bakersfield just before 8 p.m. and learned a man inside the home was struck in the head with the butt of a gun by two men who broke into the residence. The man was treated at the hospital.
Two male suspects fled the scene, one on foot and another in a vehicle. Following a short vehicle pursuit, deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested a man and a woman.
Andrew Munoz, 46, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Monica Sepulveda, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and conspiracy.
The other male suspect has not been located. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(1) comment
1) While this event technically began with a Burglary, it's really a Residential Robbery.
2) During the Official Declaration of Emergency, these suspects should have been shot on sight.
