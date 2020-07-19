A man was arrested Sunday morning after two people were wounded in an assault and shooting, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said they received a call of a shooting in the area of Arlington and Height streets at about 6:10 a.m. Sunday. KCSO said a man exited a residence in the 2300 block of Arlington Street and fired several shots into a vehicle that was driving away.
Deputies went to the location and detained Andrew Torrez, 22, they said.
According to KCSO, two victims later arrived at a local hospital. Officials said the victims knew Torrez and that he had assaulted them at the residence. The victims fled, and Torrez then started to shoot at their vehicle with a rifle, KCSO reported.
One of the victims was grazed by a bullet while the other was pistol whipped, officials said, with both in stable condition.
Multiple firearms were found at the residence, KCSO said, as well as high-capacity magazines, ammunition and more than 1 pound of heroin.
Officials said Torrez was arrested on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other weapon and drug charges. According to KCSO, he is a known gang member and has a prior felony conviction.
