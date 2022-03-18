 Skip to main content
Deputies arrest parolee in Wasco on suspicion of weapons, drug charges

DAMIEN TORRES

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a parole agent arrested a parolee on suspicion of weapon and drug charges, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies from the Wasco substation arrested Damien Torres, 22, of Wasco, on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, violating his parole and possession of marijuana for sales.

Deputies conducted a parole search of Torres’ home in the 2500 Block of Yellowstone Court and found a loaded 9mm handgun, a spare magazine for the handgun containing additional live ammunition, shaved keys, marijuana and indications of marijuana sales, according to a KCSO news release.

Torres was out on bond with pending charges of possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of marijuana for sales prior to this arrest.

Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

