Deputies arrest man on suspicion of possessing drugs, firearms

A traffic stop Monday morning led to deputies seizing a handgun, ammunition and marijuana in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release Tuesday.
Deputies tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Damien Torres, 21, of Wasco, around 8:17 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway, in Wasco, according to KCSO officials. They reported that he initially failed to stop, and so he was briefly pursued to the nearby intersection of Sunset and Oak avenues, where Torres’ vehicle came to a stop.
After the stop, deputies searched Torres’s vehicle and allegedly found the contraband, and took Torres, who was on parole, into custody, according to the KCSO.
He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license, evading an officer, possession of marijuana for sales, participating in a criminal street gang, violating his parole, and several felony weapon related charges including carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of loaded firearm by a prohibited person.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.