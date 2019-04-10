One man has been arrested and another is at large after they allegedly assaulted a man in Wasco and stole a dog.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sunday, an adult male was walking his friend’s pit bull near the intersection of Beckes Street and Flower Street in Wasco when he was approached by two men who began to punch him in his face, head and body, according to a report by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The two suspects fled with the pit bull, and the victim was treated at a local hospital for the injuries he received during the alleged robbery, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The dog was a blue nose female pit bull, about six months old, according to the report.
Jaziel Santos, 30, and Daniel Torres, 34, were identified by the Sheriff’s Office as suspects.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested Torres at Barker Park in Wasco. After searching his residence at the 1600 block of Poplar Avenue, deputies reportedly found gang indicia, a stolen firearm, about an ounce of heroin and evidence of narcotics sales.
Torres was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and participating in a criminal street gang.
Santos and the stolen pit bull are still outstanding, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.