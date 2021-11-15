Deputies arrest 1 on active probation after finding drugs, guns

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on active probation after a deputy discovered methamphetamine and guns in his car.
A Buttonwillow deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on Highway 58, near Wasco way for a registration violation. Driver Brandon Steffan, of Bakersfield, was driving without a valid driver license, according to the KCSO’s news release.
Drug paraphernalia was also in plain sight, deputies said. A search of the car led to finding large quantities of meth, a loaded handgun magazine, bolt cutters and two "sawzalls," the news release stated.
Steffan was booked into Kern County Jail. Anyone with additional information about this case can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.