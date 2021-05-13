Department of Justice: Man charged with distribution of fentanyl, which led to person’s death

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment today against Marcus Randall, 37, of Bakersfield, charging him with of distribution of fentanyl.
According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, court documents say that on Dec. 16, 2020, Randall sold fentanyl pills to a victim who later ingested them which resulted in her overdose death.
Investigating agencies in the case were the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, and the California Highway Patrol, according to the news release.
If convicted, Randall faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.