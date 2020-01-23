It was a dense fog in Bakersfield Thursday morning.
So dense, in fact, that visibility levels dropped to 0.06 miles in certain portions of town, according to Colin McKeller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The NWS declared a dense fog advisory Thursday that was in effect until around noon throughout much of the central valley. In addition to Bakersfield, the affected areas included Foggy Bottom, Tulare County, Eastern Kern County, Fresno, San Joaquin Confluence, Western Kern County, Southern Kings County, Merced and Madera, according to NWS.
“What makes (the central valley) so unique is we have near perfect conditions because the valley is shaped like a bowl. All of the air is basically trapped,” McKeller said.
McKeller classified the fog as being “radiation fog,” which forms overnight as the air near the ground cools and stabilizes. The cool, moist air from the Pacific Ocean helps form a special kind of radiation fog known as tule fog, according to McKellar.
“Tule fog is unique because you can get patches down to 50 feet,” McKellar said. “In some parts of the valley, you can have visibility from 10 miles and then go to another part of town and have it down to only 100 feet.”
McKellar reported that visibility was as low as 0.04 miles, around 211 feet, at the CalTrans Wasco Maintenance Station.
While fog season remains prevalent through February, McKellar said that it is difficult to forecast for the rest of the season.
“You may see all the perfect (fog) conditions and it may still not form,” McKellar said. “In order to have fog you need to have groundwater.”
McKellar said that an outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for below average precipitation and above average temperatures through February.
NWS classified the “transportation risk” for the central valley on Thursday as a level 4, which is the second highest classification.
During dense fog advisories, NWS recommends these driving tips:
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Never use your high-beam lights.
* Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
* To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.
* In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location or pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible.
“If visibility is less than a quarter mile, your reaction time is not going to be the same as normal and you’re going to have to slow down to readjust,” McKellar said.
