Dense fog has been reported in some areas of Kern County and Bakersfield this morning. The conditions could last until 9 a.m., according to the US National Weather Service Hanford California.
Visibilities in areas with dense fog will be less than one-fourth of a mile. Some areas may cause motorist to see less than 500 feet.
Motorist should take precaution by using low bean headlights and should keep a safe braking distance between vehicles.
Avoid passing on two lane roads and be prepared for travel delays.
Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
