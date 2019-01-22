A dense fog advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from 1 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a release.
Visibility will be reduced to 800 feet or less, with projected slow or stopped traffic, the weather service said in the release.
There is a high risk for transportation.
Highways affected include Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 99 from Tipton to Kingsburg, Highway 198 from Lemoore Station to near Farmersville and Highway 180 west of Fresno.
