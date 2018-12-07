A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. according to the U.S. National Weather Service Hanford.
Visibility will be reduced to one quarter mile or less. Local visibility of 500 feet or less.
When driving, slow down and use your low beam headlights. Keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
The fog will impact travel time. Drive with caution and plan ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.