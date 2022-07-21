 Skip to main content
Demonstrators protest solar power reform in downtown Bakersfield

Demonstrators traveling through California to rally against solar power reform converged Thursday in Bakersfield to demand utility companies shelve any proposals that would change costs for solar panel owners.

Local solar workers and farmers picketed at the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. building on H Street to halt any change of the state's “net energy metering.” Under this system, utility companies can buy power from solar panel owners once their system creates a surplus of energy. This method helps homeowners, businesses and building owners to pay off the cost incurred from installing solar panels.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

