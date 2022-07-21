Demonstrators protest solar power reform in downtown Bakersfield

Demonstrators traveling through California to rally against solar power reform converged Thursday in Bakersfield to demand utility companies shelve any proposals that would change costs for solar panel owners.
Local solar workers and farmers picketed at the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. building on H Street to halt any change of the state's “net energy metering.” Under this system, utility companies can buy power from solar panel owners once their system creates a surplus of energy. This method helps homeowners, businesses and building owners to pay off the cost incurred from installing solar panels.
The California Public Utilities Commission is considering altering this system, which demonstrators said could deter some customers from investing in solar power by reducing the incentive to buy photovoltaic panels. Local business owners worry any proposed reform would therefore jeopardize their entire industry.
“We're talking about people's lives,” said protester Herbert Liu, the owner of Next Phase Electric, a Bakersfield-based solar installation company. “We're talking about people's livelihoods.”
PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen wrote in an email that the “net energy metering” program does not treat all customers equitably. Electricity customers without any solar panels are paying billions annually to subsidize existing rooftop solar customers, she added.
“The solar market has evolved, and we need to move toward a more sustainable structure that is fair for all customers,” Allen wrote, while adding those unwittingly bearing the burden are underserved and underrepresented communities.
Affordable Clean Energy for All, which describes itself as a coalition of more than 120 groups including seniors, consumers, environmental and business groups, warned against believing the solar industry's claims in a statement. Altered subsidies reflect the actual value of energy exported to the grid, it wrote in the statement, and rooftop solar grows in places with net energy metering reform.
Supporters of the Affordable Clean Energy for All coalition include PG&E, Southern California Edison, the Kern County Taxpayers Association, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.
Demonstrators Thursday called it hypocritical that California is the leader of clean energy, but is attempting to detract investments in solar power. After many stories of local consumers against the reform, the group trooped to the office to deliver 15,000 signatures against the solar tax.
It is unclear when the CPUC will make a decision on new reforms.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.