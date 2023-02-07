 Skip to main content
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change

The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement.

Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated by the three-part series released Friday on Hulu. The documentary’s release on a national platform allowed them to once again point out potential police shortcomings, as some families have done for years.

