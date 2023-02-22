 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Demonstrators call on ICE to shut down immigration detention facilities

McFARLAND — People in two cities in California — including one in Kern County — demonstrated Wednesday to send support to hunger strikers at two local immigration detention facilities and renew calls to shut them down.

San Francisco and McFarland were the scenes of the protests after about 84 hunger strikers at Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex began forgoing meals Friday — quite literally putting their lives on the line — to have the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private prison operator GEO Group listen to their demands. The hunger strike serves as an escalation of a 10-month-long labor strike protesting a $1 per day wage while working full time.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases