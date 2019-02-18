he Belle Terrace Bridge over Highway 99 is scheduled to be demolished Tuesday night, requiring several nights of closures on Highway 99.
The closures will impact the Highway 58 connecter ramps to and from Highway 99 and the Ming Avenue on-ramp to Highway 99.
The work begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when the first southbound lane on Highway 99 will be shut down. The remaining lanes will quickly follow, with all but one northbound lane expected to be closed by 11 p.m.
The connector ramps between Highway 58 and 99 will also be closed, along with the Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 99.
All lanes and ramps are expected to be open by 5 a.m.
Tuesday's closures will also be in effect on Thursday.
On Wednesday, all northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane will be closed. The Ming Avenue on-ramp to Highway 99 will closed, but westbound Highway 58 to the southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will remain open.
All lanes are expected to open at 5 a.m.
A detour route will go through Wible Road as indicated by signs and flags.
Demolition and nighttime closures may continue into the first week of March, the city said in an information packet.
The demolition is part of the Centennial Corridor project, which is intended to create a seamless east-to-west flow of traffic across Bakersfield, allowing semi trucks to move through the city without stopping.
