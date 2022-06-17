Demolition begins on former Greyhound building

Demolition work began Friday at the 62-year-old former Greyhound station at the northeast corner of F and 18th streets in downtown Bakersfield.
The building's local owners have not disclosed final plans for redeveloping the three-quarter acre property, though they have confirmed it is being considered for possible construction of a multistory apartment building.
Bulldozing the 20,850-square-foot property in advance of an approved redevelopment project was seen as beneficial because it eliminates risks that the structure's vacancy could pose problems for surrounding businesses and downtown in general, said City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes the building.
The Greyhound operation moved about a mile to the east earlier this year to take up residency next to Amtrak at its train station along Truxtun Avenue.