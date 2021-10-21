Democrats seek to rally Latino voters in attempt to unseat Rep. David Valadao from office

Although the primary election is more than a year away, the campaign for one of the most competitive congressional races is already underway.
On Thursday, local political advocates held a demonstration in front of Rep. David Valadao’s Bakersfield office. Organized by members of the United Farm Workers, Dolores Huerta Foundation and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the demonstration kick-started what will likely be a long and hard-fought political battle.
“We’re calling on the community to really make sure that we vote next year,” said Wasco City Councilman Alex Garcia, who spoke during the demonstration. “We want to put (Valadao) on notice that the community and leadership in this district, the 21st Congressional District, are watching. And we are going to hold him accountable next election.”
About a dozen people attended the demonstration, which focused mainly on Valadao’s record serving Latinos and rural residents of his district.
Valadao, R-Hanford, narrowly won back his seat from Fresno-area business owner TJ Cox in the 2020 General Election. The election prior to that, Cox defeated Valadao by 862 votes out of 113,616 cast, illustrating the slim margins Republicans and Democrats seek for control of the district.
Each party views CA-21 as vital for holding control of the House of Representatives. Democrats hold a narrow 220-212 majority, which is at risk of dwindling, especially if the upcoming election follows the historical precedent of the president’s party performing poorly in the midterms.
But local farm worker advocates have started an early campaign to register voters and stir up enthusiasm to oust Valadao. Of particular interest to demonstrators was Latinos, who they hope to rally in the next election.
“The time is now,” civil rights icon Dolores Huerta said during the demonstration. “We know that all of us here in Kern County, Tulare County and parts of Fresno County, we have to do whatever we can to say, ‘we need to fight for our representation.’”
Still, Valadao has proven popular among a certain population of the district’s residents, and his campaign pushed back against the notion that he had not served his constituents well.
“This failed political stunt from far left socialists has no impact on Congressman Valadao’s focus on fulfilling his commitment to Central Valley voters to grow the economy and bring more water to our farmers,” Andrew Renteria, a spokesman for Valadao’s campaign, said in an email to The Californian.
Several candidates have lined up to take on Valadao. Most recently, state Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, has thrown his hat into the ring. Other candidates include former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, former Dianne Feinstein staffer Angel Lara and Republicans Chris Mathys and Martha Flores-Gibson.
"Our communities deserve change," said Connie Perez-Andreesen, national vice president for the UFW. "We should not be an afterthought. We need leadership that is going to fight for the priorities of farm workers and the Central Valley."