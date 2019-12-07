WHAT H.R. 5038 WOULD DO

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would offer undocumented immigrant farmworkers a path to legal residency in exchange for workforce certainty for ag employers, according to an official legislative summary recapped below.

Earned legalization for certified farmworkers

U.S. ag workers, their spouses and minor children would receive five-year renewable visas if applicants could prove they have performed at least 180 days of farm work during the previous two years. Renewals would be available to those working in ag at least 100 days per year.

Permanent residency would be granted to unauthorized immigrant farmworkers who pay a $1,000 fine, show they have worked in U.S. ag for at least 10 years and continue in the fields for another four years before applying — or if their experience is less than 10 years, put in eight more years.

Changes to the H-2A guest-worker program

Employers requesting temporary access to foreign workers would follow a greatly streamlined application process. Wages would reflect different skills rather than a single rate for all farm work. Pay increases and decreases would stay within prescribed ranges and last for the duration of a work contract.

Lower housing costs for employers

Existing housing for farmworkers would be off limits to others. Federal money would be set aside to rehabilitate and build new housing. Growers would pay less money toward rental assistance.

Less litigation

Existing farmworker protections would be extended to guest workers. Legal disputes would have to go through mediation before a lawsuit could be filed.

Year-round labor

An additional 40,000 legal residency "green cards" would be issued to ag workers every year. Guest workers would be eligible after 10 years of U.S. farm labor. Dairy and other employers would be allowed to bring in a limited number of temporary workers to fill year-round positions.

E-verify

Ag employers would have to adhere to a system verifying the legal status of their workers. The program would be phased in and rejected employees would be able to appeal.