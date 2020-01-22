Democratic president hopeful Bernie Sanders' campaign is setting up shop in Bakersfield with an office opening this Saturday.
The office will be located at 1420 19th St. Suite B.
An official opening celebration will take place 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday filled with guest speakers, entertainment and snacks, according to a Facebook event from the official Sanders Facebook page. The event states those who attend will "meet our team and learn about all the opportunities we have for you to get involved."
The event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/sandersca/event/207704/?fbclid=IwAR2fiq6r1cZKTnu1gDRNj3J7yCocAO9GPfwg67HM-DYjUceVUh0Rz5pSdCg
Sanders was previously scheduled to hold a town hall in September 2019 at Cal State Bakersfield, but had to cancel due to health reasons.
A new CNN/SSRS poll released Wednesday shows Sanders is leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationwide, 27 percent to 24 percent.
Bernie got a lesson in how his Socialism works. They took the votes he earned and gave them to Hillary…
Hillary Hillary Hillary! Obama Obama Obama. Mommy!!!
The growing concentration of the world’s wealth has been highlighted by a report showing that the 26 richest billionaires own as many assets as the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of the planet’s population.
How's Capitalism working for the world? Uh huh.
Bakersfield will never be a socialist stronghold. Just because we respect everyone's opinion and believe in free speech, 1A, it does not mean Bakersfield will incubate Russian sympathizers or straight-out Communist doing target practice with our freedoms. I wonder how Robert Price feels about Freedom Of The Press in Russia or Communist China?
"Target practice with our freedoms," wow, how do you come up with these things. I am proud to support a candidate who does not waver in their policy and really fights for the average American - not the million and billionaires.
Feel the Bern! Blue wave 2020. Take the Senate!
