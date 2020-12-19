It's another weekday morning at Critters Without Litters, and by 7:30 a.m., pet owners with dogs on leashes and cats in carriers are lining up outside for their pet's appointment.
It's time to get Fido fixed and Snowball spayed, and for a number of reasons, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly increased the demand — and the wait time — for those services.
"We called in August and got an appointment in December," said Rianna Melenudo, who brought in Callie, her Pomeranian-poodle mix, to be spayed Thursday.
Sonya Munoz had pets before the pandemic, but with three children at home during the lockdowns, she felt the added work and time it takes to care for a new kitten was good for her children.
"Being home all the time is not easy for them," she said. "I did it for my kids. I wanted them to have different kinds of responsibilities."
The southwest Bakersfield nonprofit clinic spays and neuters pets at reduced prices, and that's surely one of its major draws. As more local residents tightened budgets this year due to lost jobs or reduced hours, some are certainly looking for affordable pet services.
And many of those pet owners are willing to wait more than two months for an appointment, some longer.
Last year, the average wait time to get a pet in for a spay-neuter appointment was somewhere between three and 21 days, depending on the sex and species of the pet, said Executive Director Vicky Thrasher.
"Currently, while we have some openings for male dogs in early January, for the most part people are looking at a wait time of February or March for surgery appointments," she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought about many changes. But Thrasher wouldn't have guessed that it would also cause the demand for spaying and neutering pets to skyrocket.
"People who didn't have pets prior to the pandemic seem to have acquired them," Thrasher said. "And if they already had a pet, they seem to be paying more attention to them."
The facility's pet vaccine clinics have also seen a significant increase in volume. Held Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the clinics averaged 62 animals a day during the first two weeks of December 2019. During the same period this year, Critters Without Litters vaccinated an average of 109 animals per day, an increase of 75 percent.
Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said he's seen dramatic changes at Animal Services as well this year, including a huge decrease in the number of animals being dropped off and, by extension the number of cats and dogs being euthanized.
The trend in Kern County has been an incremental increase in the percentage of saved animals, he said. Last year, 78 percent of the animals that showed up at the shelter were saved.
"In September of this year, we saved 94 percent of the animals that came to us," he said.
But Cullen doesn't want to hang his hat on those radically improved numbers.
"It's artificial," he said. The pandemic has changed things, and it's likely not permanent.
But it's welcome just the same.
"Since June 1, we've saved over 90 percent," he said. "It is something to be celebrated."
Back at Critters, Larry Keller greets pet owners before they get to the front door. He's been volunteering at the nonprofit going back to its first year.
He used to check in 60 to 65 animals a day for spay-neuter services. Now it's 100 to 120 animals.
In the time of coronavirus, it's not surprising that more people are adopting strays and rescues.
"These animals are therapeutic," he said.
People are trapped in a world that is stressful, chaotic and dangerous.
"But when they come home, their pets help them to forget."