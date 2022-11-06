Demand for flexible workspaces brings changes to Truxtun office building

The ripple effect recent arrivals have had on Bakersfield real estate has spread past apartments, past single-family homes, and now is changing the local office market, though not simply by increasing demand.
A global company that has been watching the local market for about a decade has struck its first partnership with a local property owner to remodel an office floor into a variety of coworking and flexible spaces totaling 7,589 square feet at 5701 Truxtun Ave. Design work continues and the project is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023.
It's the first of what IWG plc plans to be a series of such arrangements around Bakersfield creating a type of work environment that's growing in popularity among professionals looking to shift their work-life balance — especially people who moved to Bakersfield during the pandemic.
"It's explicitly the reason why we're doing it — exactly why," Wayne Berger, CEO of the Americas for Zurich-based IWG, said about the company's efforts to serve newcomers to Bakersfield from bigger cities.
Coworking environments have been gaining greater acceptance locally, more so downtown than in western Bakersfield, as professionals ranging from lawyers and financial advisers to tech entrepreneurs turn away from more formal settings.
IWG's business partner in the new venture, Bakersfield property developer, owner and manager Bynum Inc., has found success recently by converting some of its offices to smaller suites individual tenants want. But it had never reached an arrangement like this, in which investment and revenue will be divided among Bynum and IWG.
CEO David Bynum said the company sees value in rethinking how it redeploys vacancies like the one on Truxtun.
"You're just not seeing a lot of action in that size in the leasing market," he said. "We kind of see the market trending toward flexible work as an opportunity now."
"It'll be interesting to see if people from L.A. and San Francisco come to Bakersfield and want that kind of product and work in that environment," Bynum said.
Berger shared an estimate that coworking represents about 4 percent of the North American and global office markets. He said the forecast is that they'll reach 30 percent by 2030.
IWG, formerly Regus, operates 200 flexible spaces in California in Fresno and Northern and Southern California, more than 11,00 around the United States and over 3,500 in more than 120 countries. It reported adding 2 million customers in the last year.
The vast majority of its clients, 83 percent, are Fortune 500 companies that send workers to different cities, Berger said, though he predicted the ratio of local independent tenants to visiting corporate employees will be 50-50, or so, on Truxtun.
IWG's growth has not focused its expansion on financial districts to the exclusion of suburbs and tertiary markets like Bakersfield, Berger said. The city is what he called a great example of a diverse economy bolstered by new residents who enjoy the Bakersfield lifestyle from a career, cost, wellness and personal-life standpoint.
"The biggest enemy right now is the commute," he said, adding, "It was critical for us to really start to grow in a city like Bakersfield."
Berger described the environment IWG hopes to create inside the Bynum property as a "club experience" under its HQ brand, which he said offers quality amenities and design at an attractive price.
There will be informal collaborative spaces, meeting rooms, private phone booths, kitchen and cafe services, along with standard features like copiers and printers, he said. Prices have not yet been set, pending completion of the floor plan, he added, noting as well that short- and long-term leases will be available.