Demand for flexible workspaces brings changes to Truxtun office building

Nearly 7,600 square feet of coworking space is in development at 5701 Truxtun Ave. under a partnership between local property office development, investment and management company Bynum Inc. and IWG, a Dallas-based subsidiary of a Swiss company.

 Photo courtesy of Bynum Inc.

The ripple effect recent arrivals have had on Bakersfield real estate has spread past apartments, past single-family homes, and now is changing the local office market, though not simply by increasing demand.

A global company that has been watching the local market for about a decade has struck its first partnership with a local property owner to remodel an office floor into a variety of coworking and flexible spaces totaling 7,589 square feet at 5701 Truxtun Ave. Design work continues and the project is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023.

