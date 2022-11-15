 Skip to main content
Delta Liquid Energy kicks off annual holiday charity drive

Delta Liquid Energy is soliciting donations and matching cash contributions as part of its annual holiday charity drive. The company says it keeps donations in the communities where they originated.

 Photo courtesy Delta Liquid Energy

Delta Liquid Energy is collecting donations and matching cash contributions toward its annual holiday drive running through Dec. 5.

The family-owned and -operated propane marketing company based in Paso Robles with operations in Kern is asking for new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, non-perishable food and cash.

