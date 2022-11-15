Delta Liquid Energy kicks off annual holiday charity drive

Delta Liquid Energy is collecting donations and matching cash contributions toward its annual holiday drive running through Dec. 5.
The family-owned and -operated propane marketing company based in Paso Robles with operations in Kern is asking for new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, non-perishable food and cash.
Donations this year will go to Community Action Partnership of Kern, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Friends of Tulare County, the Salvation Army and the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. Delta says all donations go back to the communities where they were collected.
The company said this year it has pledged to donate $7,500 to buy toys, gift cards and non-perishable food. In addition, it plans to match all donations.
Kern County locations accepting food donations are at 3400 Buck Owens Blvd., in Bakersfield, and 5100 Lake Isabella Blvd., in Lake Isabella. Gift cards for teens may be dropped at 1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B, in Tehachapi.