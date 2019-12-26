Delivery of today's Bakersfield Californian print edition has been delayed due to closure of Highway 58.
The newspaper is printed in Palmdale and then delivered to Bakersfield. Because of heavy snow and rain in Tehachapi, the California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 58 which has delayed the newspaper's delivery. The print edition will be delivered to subscribers as soon as possible.
Today's news is available on bakersfield.com and The Californian’s digital edition is available at https://eedition.bakersfield.com.
(5) comments
Gee. Relieved for a few more hours without an anti-Trump diatribe. Bloom where you're planted.
The delivery of the paper is horrible. I call almost daily. I get the same canned speech about how the problem will be fixed.
I agree with grandma-di. The quality and service for our local newspaper has been going down since it was sold. When will I get the paper I pay for? Today? Tomorrow? Who knows?
If you can complain online, you can also access the paper online ...
This is why the printing should be brought back to Bakersfield. Very poor decision to move the printing to Palmdale.
