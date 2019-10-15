Stretches of Interstate 5 in both directions between the Kings and Kern County line and Twisselman Road will be reduced to one lane Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, Caltrans has announced. Delays are likely and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes when possible.
The closures may continue after the designated time each day.
Traffic updates can be found at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.