Delays in statewide coronavirus reporting have impacted Kern County’s testing rates and hindered efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the county Public Health Services Department said in a news release Wednesday.
A technical issue with the California Department of Public Health’s electronic disease reporting system has resulted in some Kern County COVID-19 cases not being reported by the state, the release said. The state health department now says on its website that the issue has resulted in an underreporting of actual positive cases statewide.
The announcement comes as reports of positive COVID-19 cases in Kern County have begun to decline. However, Public Health Spokeswoman Michelle Corson confirmed over email that the state's delay had artificially lowered Kern County's numbers.
Public Health is encouraging residents to continue to engage in habits that prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It remains critical that residents continue to practice healthy habits that include physical distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings when in public,” Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said in the release. “We must use all the preventative measures available to combat this disease.”
Kern County Public Health admitted Kern’s testing positivity rate and overall case rate were affected by the delay, which impacts how quickly health workers can identify cases for investigation, contact tracing and controlling the disease.
Corson said the department did not know how many cases in Kern County had been unreported thus far.
The state is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, according to Kern County Public health.
“We’re hopeful this technical issue will be resolved quickly so we can continue our fight to protect our county residents,” Constantine said.
The county has now instituted a self-reporting form at kernpublichealth.com for residents who have tested positive. The form will allow Kern County residents to directly notify the county of their positive result.
Hospitalization and death rates aren't impacted by the delay, as those statistics are reported directly to the county, according to KCPH. As of Wednesday, KCPH said roughly 258 COVID-19 patients were being treated in local hospitals and 152 people had died.
The Federal Government should have a national testing plan and strategy. Ok, we give up. The Trump Administration is unwilling and incapable.
Before the next Pandemic, and yes, there will be another, I guarantee you President Biden will be prepared. 90 days! If Russia or Bill Barr doesn't manage to corrupt the election!
