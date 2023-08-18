Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz has launched a campaign for the Fourth District seat on the Kern Board of Supervisors in the 2024 election.
Let Delano be a lodestar for the fourth district, Solorio-Ruiz said in a press release Friday, where other communities otherwise left behind can rally around.
But to make that possible for a district composed of working-class folks, Solorio-Ruiz said, their leader needs to be a grassroots champion, one that properly represents their values.
As supervisor, he continued, he would put Kern County’s taxes to good use “to reflect our communities’ values.”
During his time as vice mayor, Solorio-Ruiz said he and the Delano City Council have invested heavily into Delano’s growth as a city, including new businesses, public safety, and the expansion of more than 1,000 housing units, according to a press release.
The son of immigrant farmworkers and a lifelong Delano resident, Solorio-Ruiz said he understands “hard work, community-building and the American dream.”
“Kern County is at an inflection point; we cannot afford absent leadership in the crucial time we are in,” Solorio-Ruiz said. “Families in District 4 need a Supervisor who is determined, willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work for the people, not false promises.”
Kern’s Fourth District touches 10 cities including portions of Bakersfield and the agricultural communities of Delano, Arvin, Lamont and Shafter, among others.
Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia has launched a campaign for the same seat, which is currently held by David Couch.
Candidates may officially file for candidacy starting Nov. 13, while the election will take place on March 5.