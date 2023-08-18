187F1A8D-3E1F-44D2-9689-5E860192BA4F.jpeg

Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz announced his bid Friday for Kern County supervisor. 

 Courtesy of Salvador Solorio-Ruiz

Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz has launched a campaign for the Fourth District seat on the Kern Board of Supervisors in the 2024 election.

Let Delano be a lodestar for the fourth district, Solorio-Ruiz said in a press release Friday, where other communities otherwise left behind can rally around.

